What works of art did your child accomplish by 5 months old? And what technological advancements did they promote? Because X Æ A-XII Musk, son of Elon Musk and Grimes, has helped his mother compose a lullaby with robots. He also has some very interesting tastes, Grimes told the New York Times.

“When you have a baby, you’re always using white noise machines,” the musician told the Times. “It’s much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation. And so I was just like, could this be more artistic?”

That’s how Grimes decided to create “AI Lullaby” with the company Endel. “In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad,” she said. “I don’t want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless crap. … I’m not insulting babies. I’m just, it’s all very one vibe. I just feel like getting out of the like, ‘Here’s a zebra and a bear in, like, pastel color tones’ energy. That’s just one very small sort of creative lens that things can be looked at through.”

She’s not wrong about that. Of course, we tend to assume that the “aimless” simplistic nature of “stuff for babies” is made specifically to suit their cognitive development — but how much of that is also just laziness on the part of the people creating it? Whatever the reason, many of those sound machines and musical toys are downright irritating to adults.

Grimes’ theory is that babies have taste too. “They definitely like some things. They don’t like other things. They fully have opinions.”

X, for example, apparently enjoys watching movies like Apocalypse Now.

“He’s into radical art,” she said. “Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level.”

Experts don’t exactly recommend watching scary, violent movies with infants, but at least he won’t remember seeing those scenes of war at this age when he grows older.

When creating the lullaby, she used X’s “taste” to guide her. If there were sounds he didn’t like, he’d let her know by crying. And he responded to what he liked with smiles.

However it was made, it is truly a soothing piece that might even help you fall asleep tonight.

