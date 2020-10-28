The royal Duchess of Cambridge, aka Kate Middleton, just spent a stealth day out on the town with her eldest kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, masquerading as regular-ol’ tourists — and hardly anyone noticed. Is this the plot of a Disney Channel Original Movie or what? Or at least a kid-specific revamp of Roman Holiday.

According to The Daily Mail (via Cosmopolitan), the trio’s outing was to the Imperial War Museum, just for funsies. “Kate took [George] and Charlotte there, very much as members of the public,” the Mail reports, noting that most fellow museum-goers didn’t recognize them.