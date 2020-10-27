Question: If you don’t hit the ground running by posting naked pregnancy photos on Instagram, are you even a pregnant celebrity in the year of our lord 2020? Never mind, that’s a rhetorical question. But it’s clear that nude pregnant selfies are a celebrity trend this year perhaps more than ever (shall we blame the added free time / subtracted necessary clothing of quarantine? Perhaps), with every preggo from the Bella Twins to Ashley Graham sharing fully naked photos this year — all to celebrate the amazing transformation birth-parent bodies can pull off. The latest addition to the nude pregnant celebrities hall of fame? Model and actor Emily Ratajkowski.

Just one day after Ratajkowski revealed in Vogue that she’s expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she posted a naked mirror selfie on her own Instagram. “20 weeks,” she captioned it, along with a white heart emoji. She added that she’s “getting to know my new body,” a bizarre but beautiful process that every pregnant person goes through — usually with a combination of awe, pride, fear, and even more complex feelings.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant,” Ratajkowski wrote in her Vogue essay this week, “their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’ We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

We’d go a bit further and argue that their child will likely have a strong sense of their own gender identity well before they turn 18 — and could also change it up multiple times along the way or thereafter. But kudos to Ratajkowski for hammering home that a child’s gender identity is not something any parent can know or guess at birth, and certainly not before.

We’re thrilled that this is one celebrity couple that will spare us any baby “gender reveal” parties (and/or wildfires). We’ll take gorgeous nude pregnant portraits over tired and tacky baby “gender” stereotyping any day, so cheers to you, Emily.

