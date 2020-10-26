OK, celebrities and regular folks on social media, we get the pressure to be clever about your pregnancy announcements. But the problem with those very subtle “We’re expecting!” posts is that we start thinking they’re everywhere, as Jennifer Garner just discovered accidentally. An innocent pair of pumpkins became so much more in fans’ imaginations.

“When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe,” Garner wrote on Instagram Sunday. The photo is of the actor and baby-food entrepreneur grinning as she holds one pumpkin inside another. The big pumpkin is carved like a house, with the smaller one smiling in the doorway. But some thought it was saying something more.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second,” officialmelrose replied to the post. Hundreds of others chimed in to say they did too. But Garner quickly set the record straight.

“STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES,” she replied. “Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.”

People have been hounding Garner with pregnancy speculation since, well, the birth of her youngest of three, Samuel, which was eight whole years ago. Because, really, why would a person with a womb not be pregnant at all times? This would bother us less if people would constantly hound male celebs about the state of their reproductive organs.

Last year, Garner and Reese Witherspoon had fun with yet another tabloid headline announcing that both of them were expecting babies.

“Hey Jen! Can we raise our imaginary babies together?” Witherspoon asked.

“We are going to be the cutest imaginary family!!” Garner answered. “I’ll just go ahead and move in now.”

We just hope that none of this means Garner will hold back on sharing future holiday pics with us, or from describing how hot her pants are. An uncensored Jennifer Garner is usually the best Jennifer Garner.

There are plenty of reasons for people to keep their pregnancies private. We’re grateful to these famous parents who talk about their miscarriages.