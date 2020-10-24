Ashley Graham’s Baby Nursery Features a Sweet Gift From Gayle King

Ashley Graham has been incredibly open about so much of her life as a mom, sharing intimate naked selfies and breastfeeding photos — but she’s never shared photos of baby Isaac’s nursery — until now! On Wednesday, Graham shared two candid pics of herself posing in a very special location. Yep, her fans and followers finally got a sneak peek of inside her 9-month-old son’s nursery!

On Instagram, she wrote, “Isaac’s nursery…the LAST spot I haven’t captured content in my apartment.” The room is full of cute toys and nursery decor; an adorable yellow car, a giant stuffed giraffe, tons of books, and an adorable, pint-sized rocking chair personalized with her son’s name, “Isaac,” in hand-painted letters. Even more sweet: The rocking chair was actually a gift from Oprah’s BFF Gayle King!

In fact, an eagle-eyed editor from O the Oprah Magazine’s Instagram account spied the sweet gift, and commented on Graham’s post, writing, “we spot a @gayleking rocking chair!” And Graham — who was a special guest on the OG Chronicles, where she played a game of never have I ever with Gayle and Oprah right around the time when she gave birth to her son — replied to the comment, saying, “@oprahmagazine @gayleking is a gem for sending that! I swoon every time he tries to rock his teddy in there!”

We would too Ashley. Who wouldn’t want an incredibly thoughtful baby gift from none other than Gayle King herself!

Before you go, check out these beautiful children’s books by Black authors — perfect for any nursery!