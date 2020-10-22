Lisa Marie Presley Mourns Her Son, Who Died By Suicide, on His Birthday

With every child’s birthday, parents have a realization that their babies are still their babies, no matter how old they are, and even after they’re gone, as Lisa Marie Presley’s son Benjamin Keogh is. On his birthday Wednesday, Presley wrote her first post on Instagram since his death in July, and it breaks our hearts all over again.

“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven,” Presley wrote of Keogh, who died at age 27 of suicide. “My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

Keogh was a musician and a very private person, compared to the rest of his famous family. Before his death, the thing we knew most about him was that he really, really looked like his grandfather, Elvis Presley. After his passing, what we know about him is that his mother loved him so, so much.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Roger Widynowski, Lisa Marie’s manager, told TMZ in July. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

In her post, Presley expressed much the same.

“Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley,” she said. “I know you would want that. Happy Birthday, my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org, or text “START” to 741-741 to immediately speak to a trained counselor at Crisis Text Line.