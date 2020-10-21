Emily Maynard Johnson Just Revealed Her Baby Girl’s Name & It’s Full of Southern Charm

We love hearing about cute new additions to Hollywood families, and the latest celeb to add to her adorable brood is is former Bachelorette alum Emily Maynard Johnson. On Sunday, she announced the birth of her fifth child and her first girl with husband Tyler Johnson. Now, she’s ready to share her newborn’s name with the world, and it’s absolutely adorable. On Instagram, Maynard Johnson revealed her baby girl’s name is Magnolia Belle Johnson.

Magnolia is an English baby name that means ‘flowering shrub’; Belle means both ‘beautiful’ and ‘intelligent.’ All in all, it’s a beautiful name that evokes a sweet Southern charm (totally appropriate for a couple who wed in South Carolina!). The proud parents also already have an adorable nickname for their baby girl: Nola. On Instagram, Maynard Johnson wrote, “My sweet Nola Belle, you are absolute magic and I can’t wait to see God uncover your personality each day.”

In addition to little Magnolia Belle, Maynard and Johnson share three sons: 3-year-old Gatlin Avery, 4-year-old Gibson Kyle, and 5-year-old Jennings Tyler. Maynard is also mom to a 15-year-old daughter, Josephine Riddick Hendrick, whom she shared with the late race car driver Ricky Hendrick.

Luckily, it seems as though there is no newborn jealousy amongst the rest of her kiddos. “You are the most perfect addition to our family and to say your brothers and sister are already in love would be an understatement,” wrote Maynard.

The announcement of her pregnancy came only a day prior to her birth, with a picture of her wearing a hospital gown accessorized with the cutest pink Gucci socks. She captioned the photo, “ready or not #5”, and tagged Tyler. Extra points for giving birth with this much style!!

The 34-year-old mama also posted the most beautiful home video on Saturday of her time in the hospital. At the end of the video is a sweet clip of her and her newborn cuddling, smiling ear to ear.

Officially welcoming her daughter, she wrote, “baby #5….oh heavenly day…. {thank you @heartstonefilms for helping me with my ideas and short deadlines ❤️} @mtylerjohnson.” We’re so thrilled for the new mom and we’re sending so much love her way!

