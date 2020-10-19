During peak 19 Kids and Counting, Amy Duggar Jordan, Jim Bob’s niece and an only child, often seemed like she had a relatively normal life compared to her many, many cousins. We don’t know about that, but what she does want everyone to know is that just because she’s connected to a family that loves having many kids does not mean anyone needs to voice their opinion on how many she should have.

Now known as Amy King, the influencer and fashion entrepreneur shared a message she recently received from a not-so-helpful fan. “[A]ren’t you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20? … I think your body is fine to have more,” reads the message, which she forwarded to her phone and screenshot to share on Instagram. “Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday.”

When you read the entire message, the meaning isn’t crystal clear. Is this really someone who thinks she should be having more babies, or is this a sardonic commentary on the fact that her other family members have so many babies? Either way, it’s rude. King took the note at face value in her Instagram post, defending her decision to only have 1-year-old son Daxton.

“I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!?” she wrote. “Who in their right mind says ‘I think your body is ready to pop out more kids’ to a total stranger?!🙄”

Dedicating her “rant” to “all the Karens” who think this kind of statement is fine, King went on to describe what her body has been through to bring her Braxton. She suffered from vertigo before and after his birth, and delivered him via C-section.

“Also. I AM TIRED. Anyone else!?” she asked. “This pandemic has been so rough on so many people, and my business has taken a hit just like so many others. I need to be on my A game. I need to give it my all. I need to stay creative and focus on [my clothing company] 3130. Children are such a blessing, but I can’t imagine being pregnant again right now. I’d be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that’s ok to admit.”

From most moms, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see a statement about putting herself and her business above having more children, but from a Duggar, this is huge. She is also doing this for the son she does have.

“I’m a very hands on mom, and I also want to give my son my full attention,” she wrote. “This toddler stage is so amazing, and I don’t want to miss a thing! A women’s body is not a factory!! … I am an only child, and I think I grew up just fine. So, cheers to the mamas who decide to have one child! Honestly we are teetering on that idea. Some women are designed not to have large families. I am one of them. Too much noise, chaos; it’s just not for me. But kudos to those mamas who do! God gave you super human strength.”

As a member of the one-and-done club, I say, “Hear! Hear!” Let’s stop telling parents and non-parents how many children they should have, whether it’s more or fewer than they already have.

Amy’s cousin Anna Duggar, who has been criticized for having many children, also co-signed this post.

“I’m disappointed people would say this,” she wrote in the comments. “Amy you are a wonderful momma, wife, daughter, cousin and friend! Love ya!”

Also, let’s allow a one-time reality-TV personality separate herself from her past.

“I’m in my thirties now, away from that show, and I’m so over it,” she concluded her message. “It just has to stop.”

Amy may decide to count herself among these celebrity parents who are fine with just one child.