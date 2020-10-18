Evan Mendes Is Ready to Act Again After Taking Hiatus to Raise Daughters 

Like most moms, Eva Mendes took maternity leave when her kids were born. After staying at home for six years to raise her and Ryan Gosling’s two daughters, the mom of two hinted that she might be ready to return to the big screen. In a new interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Mendes humbly explains how she shifted her priorities once her babies were born.

“I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children,” she says. “I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them.”

Just recently, Katy Perry went back to work after 6 weeks postpartum. And while we assume that was her choice, not everyone has that option. “So many of us working moms in the U.S. are forced to go back to work much earlier than we want to (or than is mentally or physically healthy) due to finances and childcare constraints,” Amelia Edelman writes.

For her part,the Hitch actor acknowledges her privilege. “Thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice. I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back.”

Mendes also expresses her gratitude for being able to spend time at home with her kids — even during the pandemic. “Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed-and-breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests,” she jokingly told the publication.

Still, considering she was home with the kids for six years, it’s obvious that she wouldn’t change a thing.

