Milestones like watching your kiddo learn walk are precious. No parent wants to miss a moment of the wobbly-footed process, because there’s nothing quite like the joy and pride that comes with this rite of passage. And although Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead announced their split three weeks ago, it seems like they’re already nailing the art of co-parenting — because as People reported, Ant recently captured their son, Hudson, taking some adorably tentative steps on Friday via his Instagram story — and he made sure to tag his ex.

Ant wrote: “I love this stage….” and we can see why: In the short clip, we see Hudson, 13 months, sporting a smile as he takes tentative steps down a hallway in a white onesie before falling and deciding to crawl the rest of the way towards his Dad. Ant is sweetly heard giving his son words of encouragement, “Come on, come on,” before adding a humorous “aw, boo!” when Hudson falls. What parent wouldn’t want to see that sweet moment?

The former couple welcomed their baby son Hudson just over a year ago. Christina and Ant both had their own children from previous marriages when they began dating — Christina shares Taylor Reese and Brayden James with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant shares daughter Amélie and son Archie with ex Louise Herbert. Hudson was born in September 2019, about 10 months after the two tied the knot in December 2018. A source told People that, “After the baby, they started having conflicts.”

The pair announced their separation last month on Instagram. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” wrote Christina, “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” In his first post addressing the split, Ant shared that it was Christina who may have wanted the divorce. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he begins his caption alongside a photo of the two of them smiling for the camera. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he adds. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he begins, “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Look, co-parenting is extremely difficult, and Christina and Ant have already shown their strength in being able to do so publicly. We’re happy to see that the two seem to be able to put aside their differences and work together to continue to be awesome parents.

