Gloria Estefan Told Her Daughter Not to Come Out as Queer to Grandma Because it Could Kill Her

Let’s just start by saying: Coming out as LGBTQ can be a terrifying process for any kid (or adult, for that matter). For celebrity kids feeling pressure to do it in the spotlight, there’s an extra layer of anxiety. So we hope more parents, famous or not, will learn from Gloria Estefan’s mistakes: When your kid comes out to you, you do not tell them to go back in the closet.

This week on Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Gloria Estefan’s daughter Emily Estefan revealed that when she came out to her mom, Gloria’s response was that she should never come out to her grandma — because it would kill her.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m in love with this girl,'” Emily explains on the show of the moment she spoke the truth about her sexuality to mom Gloria. “The first thing you said was, ‘If you tell your grandma and she dies, her blood is on your hands.'”

YIKES. This is pretty much the opposite tactic that educators and mental health professionals advise parents of LGBTQ kids to take when a child or teen comes out. Educator and queer parent Allison Hope previously advised our readers that asking questions is a preferable response to any sort of blanket reaction statement: “If and when your child comes out to you (do not pry until they’re ready), you should feel comfortable asking them questions so you can better understand them,” she wrote. “But don’t ask leading questions or ones that back them into a corner. Instead, ask things like, ‘How are you feeling?’ ‘What can I do to be supportive?’ and ‘Is anyone giving you a hard time because of who you are?'”