A day after John Legend tore out all of our hearts with his “Never Break” dedication to wife Chrissy Teigen at the Billboard Music Awards, he did it again with beautiful words for her on Instagram. We don’t often see fathers openly mourn pregnancy loss the way he does in this message, and it’s just one more way this family is making others feel like it’s OK to grieve.

“This is for Chrissy,” Legend begins the post, accompanying a video of his performance at the BBMAs on Wednesday night. “I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

It was just two weeks ago that Teigen shared the sad news that they had lost her third child, Jack, after a pregnancy complicated by a weak placenta. Her words and the image of her cradling her baby boy moved many to talk more openly about their own miscarriages, stillbirths, and infant losses. Since then, the model and cookbook author has been taking a break from the public eye, save for a single comment on another Instagram account. TMZ also shared paparazzi photos of Teigen and Legend heading out to the grocery store on Thursday, so it looks like she’s starting to get out and about, too. This is a relief to all who care about her from afar, especially since Legend has had to be back at work to promote The Voice before its premiere this weekend.

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” Legend continued in his post. “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

The performance at the BBMAs gave new depth to the song, especially in the parts where Legend’s normally silky-smooth voice went hoarse with emotion.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy,” he said. “We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone.”

That’s probably the most important part of this post, because the pair have become part of a movement to normalize sadness over pregnancy and infant loss. It’s so good to learn that this went the other way too, and that fans’ messages helped them in return.

Finally, Legend gave us some hope that our favorite social media wit will be back, though the timing is still unknown.

“I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready,” he said. “But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.”

