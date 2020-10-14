Kate Middleton Didn’t Opt Out of Public Postpartum Photos — & Meghan Markle Got the Backlash

Labor, childbirth and the early postpartum hours are stressful enough without having to pull them off in front of a secretary and a bunch of paparazzi. Thank goodness we’re not royals! Because that’s precisely what birthing mothers in the British Royal family have had to endure for centuries — with a couple exceptions, one of whom was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

In the new book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry — the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult by Robert Lacey, the British historian writes about the tradition of, well, not giving the birthing queen/princess/duchess any privacy at all. “Well into modern times, attendance beside the royal birthing bed became the duty of every British home secretary. Queen Victoria gave birth to all nine of her children with her home secretary in the room, along with assorted privy councillors — and this intrusive custom lasted long into the twentieth century.”

So who broke the tradition? Surprisingly, it was not Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, although they did (rightfully) demand privacy for the birth of baby Archie — and did (rightfully) refuse to appear in front of paparazzi afterwards.

But nope. As Lacey writes, the very first “post-1688 heir to the British throne to be born without the ritualized scrutiny of his arrival on behalf of the people” was none other than Prince Charles himself, in 1948.