Hilaria Baldwin Says Her 7-Year-Old Steals Her Avocados to Make Face Masks & We Stan

Hilaria Baldwin contains multitudes. She’s a yogi, entrepreneur, bilingual mom of five (!) and wife (to actor Alec Baldwin, NBD). But she’s also an easygoing gal who, despite her celebrity and beauty and all that jazz, still manages to stay shockingly down-to-earth. Case in point: Today, she’s being interviewed by me about #newmomlife and her new partnership with Cuties diapers, all while while running errands around town, mid-pandemic, less than two months after she gave birth to her fifth child, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin. Oh, and she has Eduardo in tow, too. How does she make it all look so…easy?

Below, Baldwin shares all the essentials — from the aforementioned diapers to books, snacks, apps, fashion, skincare and more — that keep her family of seven healthy, happy, and hopeful about the future. Yep, even during the dark autumn of our discontent that is 2020.

How I’m surviving new mom life

“I’m breastfeeding, so Eduardo is my constant companion. But everything is good! I’ve done this a time or two…well, a time or five, so I feel everything is really great. By the end of the pregnancy, I was feeling more tired than I have with my other ones. Not extreme, but usually I’m such a get-up-and-go person, I want to run around and do things and chase after this one and clean the floor and cook this and exercise there… and I have to say that this one, it made all that a little bit harder. Once he came out, I started to feel like myself again. I knew I had to be really present; even if you do this as many times as I’ve done it, in the grand scheme of things it’s not that many times in life. So I was trying to savor it as much as possible — even the uncomfortable parts.”

The podcast I’m listening to on repeat

“Well, I do record my own podcast, Mom Brain. And while I wasn’t listening while pregnant, I used to listen to random history podcasts while I ran, and I’ve just now started running again. Also my husband just started shooting Dr. Death today, which is a series he’s doing with Joshua Jackson, and that apparently started from a really popular podcast so I’m actually really wanting to listen to that one. It sounds so interesting.”

The books my kids are currently obsessed with

“Carmen and I are reading Harry Potter — we’re on book four — every night before going to bed. She’s in second grade so she can read it too, and Harry Potter has a lot of hard words, even for adults! Not only is the English British English, but it has wizard words that are completely made up! And the boys are really into Star Wars, they read a lot of books about star wars and dinosaurs… shark books, anything scary. Everything is very informative though. And Leo is my big book lover and he’s always trying to take a book and look at every picture. He’s four, and he’s always been like that — since he was a little baby.”

How I spend (rare!) time by myself

“I love to read, but when I’m pregnant my eyesight gets so bad. Which is common, and it can keep changing up to six months after the baby! It’s starting to get better now but was not comfortable while I was pregnant. Which is frustrating since I’m such a reader and was in quarantine with more time but I couldn’t read because I couldn’t see! So, although I’m not typically a movie watcher, since I wasn’t capable of reading I started watching shows — bingeing for the first time in my life! I watched all of Jane the Virgin and Grey’s Anatomy. I’m so late in the game!”

The snacks I always have on hand for my kids

“Health Warrior bars. My kids are into the chocolate peanut butter ones, which they think are a dessert bar but it’s literally chia and peanut butter and like three chocolate chips in the entire thing — and they think it’s decadent! They also do a lot of kale chips, stuff like that. We do Bjorn Corn popcorn with vitamin B12 and nutritional yeast. That’s great for us because we don’t eat meat, so you can’t get B12 easily if you don’t eat meat. And I know it’s not a snack, but Mary Ruth’s Organics has my favorite kids’ vitamins — and I take them, too.”

The beauty product that’s always in my bag

“My skin oil is Vintner’s Daughter; I’m obsessed with it. We actually had her on our podcast, Mom Brain, an I said to her, ‘I don’t know what this stuff does but it makes my skin so nice!’ I use it religiously. I also love Juice Beauty, thats the SPF I use. I don’t wear a lot of makeup — I’m a mascara girl, and that’s it. I use Neutrogena Naturals to wash my face.”

The app that makes my life as a parent easier

“I’m opening up my phone right now, and it’s obviously Instagram, but that’s like, womp womp, a really boring answer. My favorite weather app — I know that sounds like a weird thing to be obsessed about, but because I am a mom and being able to spend time outside is survival — is called Dark Sky. It’s my favorite, favorite, favorite one. For editing my videos on Instagram, my fave is Videoshop. And, I can tell you: I am not a techie person, but it is so user-friendly. My favorite workout app is Studio 57; in normal life, I’d go to their workout classes. My favorite running app is Map My Run. As for the kids’ apps, I’m so confused by them — they know them better than I do, but their iPads are linked to my phone so I know there’s ABC Kids, and Osmo is really cool. It’s super educational and the kids love it.”

Moms I love to follow

“I love following @RaisingGoodHumans on Instagram, @DrBeckyAtHome is a really good one for getting good advice… But then I follow a bunch of random mommy memes that are really funny. It just keeps you with a sense of humor, which is key these days.”

The non-screen activity that keeps my kids occupied

“We’ve taken the social distancing thing to the max. We’re extremely cautious; it is, after all, something that needs to be taken seriously for everybody, but I was also pregnant and now we have a newborn, so I just worry. We were really holed up this entire time. So we’ll go to the beach together, go for walks together, the boys will play soccer together, we’ll do yoga together (they’re funny about that). While it’s hard going through this if you don’t have kids, it’s hard in a different way if you do. And in some ways it’s hard having a lot of kids. But one way that’s made it magical having so many kids is that their playdates and playmates are built in. It’s really kind of amazing. I’m trying to be grateful for this time in terms of realizing we’ll never spend this amount of time together again.”

Favorites for kid skincare and bath

“A lot of Babo Botanicals, that’s our go-to. Carmen is the funniest thing in the world in terms of primping right now; she wants to put make-up on and do face masks and she’s always inventing face masks. Like, I’ll go into the kitchen and there’s an avocado and a banana missing, and she’s upstairs making masks. So I’ve gotten her some from Sephora, this one watermelon mask that she loves. My 4-year-old has eczema and it’s gotten better, but he has sensitive skin and the only thing that could help it was Waxeline. It’s like my windex in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, you know that movie? Put some Windex on it! Put some Waxeline on it. Either that, or breastmilk.”

My #1 baby essential

“For the baby, Cuties diapers, which are great because they’re eco-friendly and made from good ingredients. And you know when they turn one month old and the diaper explosions get to be bigger? I haven’t had so many explosions! Which I’ve been excited about. Before Eduardo was born, we were using Cuties’ training diapers on Romeo, and now I’m using them on Edu too.”

The kids/mom fashion brands I love

“I’m obsessed with Zara right now. For everyone! It’s amazing. It’s originally a Spanish brand that was only in Spain, so I know of it from when I was much younger, like I was in my early teens when it came out. I’m loving their baby clothes and I’m loving their clothes for all the other kids too. I’m obsessed with the Scandinavian, very light and breezy look right now, and they have a lot of nice knits. I’m wearing their jeans right now; they’re paper bag jeans, and it’s a nice way to get back into non-maternity without having an elastic band! And for kids stuff too, Zara is being really thoughtful. In terms of wanting to have brands that are more eco-friendly, Zara is doing an amazing job of moving towards that.”

