Target’s Prime Day Sale Has Up to 40% Off Top Toys — Today Only

If you’re wayyy over Amazon Prime Day, there are plenty of other stores putting on equally irresistible sales. The top of our Prime Day alternative list is Target’s Deal Days, which are sadly ending today, so it’s time to get to it! If you’re a tired parent looking to snag deals on holiday toys for your kiddos, Target’s got plenty of top toys on sale.

There’s still time to shop these online-only deals through the end of the day, but if you’re really crunched for time, we’ve got you covered. In addition to the 40-percent discount, you can also save $25 when you spend $100 or you can save $10 when you spend $50. From Disney toys (including plenty of Star Wars) to L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, there’s a little something for every kid.

Ahead, check out the can’t-miss toy deals from Target’s Deal Days sale, which we think gives Amazon Prime Day a run for its money. While this sale ends today, Target will be offering Black Friday deals allll November, along with an extended price match guarantee. We’ll be sure to give you the scoop on the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals — including toys — so make sure to check back in once November rolls around.

For the Star Wars Fan

Advent calendars are a timeless tradition, but this elevated Star Wars LEGO version takes it to an entirely new level. Your little Jedi will have a blast playing with this 311-piece kit, which will allow them to build characters and cool vehicles they can use in other Star Wars LEGO sets.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Kit Fun Christmas Countdown Calendar with Star Wars Buildable Toys $31.99 Buy now

For the Hands-On Kid

Kinetic sand is the perfect way to bring the fun of the sandbox inside. Plus, it never dries out so your kiddo can use it over and over again.

Kinetic Sand Folding Sandbox $22.49 Buy now

For the Car-Obsessed Kid

What’s a holiday wish list without some Hot Wheels? Enlist this larger-than-life racetrack for your kid to drive their favorite cars around so they won’t drive you crazy. And if they play Mario Kart nonstop, they’ll especially love this toy.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Circuit Trackset $59.99 Buy now

