If you’ve ever looked at photos of Brittany and Jason Aldean’s son or daughter and been unable to tell them apart, you are not alone. Those two cuties look so much alike! And funny enough, according to Brittany, she almost made them twins with the magic (science!) of IVF.

“FUN FACT: Both of our babies are IVF babies,” Brittany Aldean wrote on Instagram Monday. “We almost put Memphis and Navy in at the same time because after our long infertility journey, multiples seemed AMAZING to me🙏🏼 I was talked out of it and Memphis was transferred first. How crazy to think that my babies who look almost identical could have been twins?☺️ This little cutie pie is… NAVY.”

Not that Aldean waited very long between babies. Memphis was born in December 2017, while Navy Rome was born barely more than a year later, in February 2019.

Doctors likely advised the Aldeans against going the twin route because studies have shown increased risks with multiples births over singletons. Miscarriage, premature birth, low birth weight, jaundice, and other complications are more likely to occur in twins or higher-order babies, while mothers are at a high risk for their own complications such as preeclampsia.

At the same time, we get that having infertility issues might make one anxious to get as pregnant as possible.

But now that she’s got two toddlers in the house, we imagine it pretty much feels like she’s got twins.

We got to see a bit of Memphis’s and Navy’s personalities in another Instagram post Aldean shared on Monday. Brittany and Jason dressed up with their kids, including Jason’s other daughters, 17-year-old Keeley and 13-year-old Kendyl, for a possible holiday card photo. The Aldeans literally have their hands full: In one photo Navy isn’t looking at the camera, and in the next, Memphis is nearly upside down in his mom’s arms.

“I like the second one lol,” Brittany wrote.

