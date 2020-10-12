Black Friday Toy Deals Are (Already!) Here Thanks to Walmart’s The Big Save Sale

In response to Amazon Prime day this year, a longgg list of retailers are trying to beat the online marketplace at its own game since everyone is shopping from their couch more than ever. Now through October 15th, Walmart’s giving Prime Day a run for its money with The Big Save, and it’s a boon for kids toys, gaming, and all the things moms need too (we’re talking 50% off Instant Pots and Hunter rain boots).

While all the deals happening right now are beyond hard to keep up with (even pro shoppers like us are overwhelmed!), we have to admit this sale extravaganza aligns perfectly with all our holiday shopping needs. And for parents, that means toys, toys, and more toys.

Oh, and ICYMI, Walmart also just launched its own version of Amazon Prime with Walmart+. The membership gives you same-day unlimited deliveries on everything from groceries to gadgets, member prices on fuel, and mobile check-out in stores. You can sign up here for your free 15-day trial. After your trial, it’s $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

From STEM toys to LEGO sets and gaming consoles, Walmart’s The Big Save event is here to save the day and take the load off your wallet. Ahead, check out the can’t miss deals on toys that kids will be over the moon about this holiday season.

Magic Hair Salon

L.O.L. dolls show no signs of shying away from the top of kid’s wish lists. This interactive hair styling kit, which is 50% off, includes 30 fun accessories to help your kiddo embrace their inner hair stylist, and you can even magically change the doll’s hair with ice and reverse it by placing a warm towel over it.

Cute Yoda

With The Mandalorian season two premiering on Disney+ on October 30th, Star Wars toys are taking over the shelves. Your mini Jedi will love this detailed Yoda LEGO set to celebrate the new season. Accompanied by a Yoda fact plaque, this toy makes for a special collector’s item your kid will cherish for years to come.

STEM Toy

Save $50 on this educational toy that’ll keep your kid off screens. With 250-pieces, four figures and railroad accessories, this larger-than-life set will let their imagination run wild for hours.

Special-Edition Gaming System

This Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch has been sold out everywhere, but Walmart’s got it stocked. It’s not technically on sale, but we’re not sure how long it’ll be in stock anywhere as we get closer to the holidays, so now’s your chance to snag it. It features a unique Animal Crossing design, featuring the popular video game characters Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy.

Disney Ride-On

Get them outside with this adorable Incredibles-themed ride-on bike. They’ll feel like their favorite Disney superhero racing around the block. But, don’t worry — it only goes up to 2.5 MPH so no need to fret about accidents with this toy.

