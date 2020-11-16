The Best Educational & Fun Tablets for Kids

Kids tablets are usually some of the more coveted items for kids. It’s not hard to see why. These tablets are designed with kids in mind. Unlike tablets meant for adults, these tablets can survive a fall (or many) with their durable and brightly colored cases. The tablets have plenty of storage for all of the kids content, ranging from TV shows to games. They’ve got kid-friendly filters and some have timers, so your child can’t play on the tablet all day—unless you allow them to.

We found the best tablets for kids that you should add to your cart ASAP. Your kids will love the bright colors and find the tablets to be very engaging. There’s even one pick that comes with a bundle option, so you can order Bluetooth headphones in the same swoop. Just make sure to get your child’s favorite color, because they’ll be using this tablet for years to come.

1. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet This tablet was designed with your kids in mind. The tablet has a “kid-proof” case with a stand and an included year of Amazon Kids+, which includes streaming content from their favorite channels, as well as books and games. It can also store 16 GB internally. It comes in blue, pink and purple. You also have the option of ordering the tablet and bluetooth headset bundle. Amazon. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition This tablet’s battery won’t quit on really long car rides. It can keep your kids entertained for up to 13 hours. There are more than 10,000 activities for kids on this tablet. You’ll get a free trial of the Samsung Kids, so your kids can stream their favorite shows and play their favorite games. Of course, it also comes equipped with a very durable case. Samsung Galaxy. Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition $144.00 on Amazon.com Buy now