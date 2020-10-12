Drake made waves in 2018 when he announced the existence of his son Adonis via lyrics on his Scorpion album — the song “March 14,” to be exact. “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/ I was hiding the world from my kid,” he says on the track. “The kid is mine / Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time / Sh*t, we only met two times. Two times,” the song continues. It was the first time he’d acknowledged Adonis, whom he shares with former adult film star Sophie Brusseau, in public.

But these days, Drake is doing anything but hiding his love and admiration for his now-three-year-old son. In honor of Adonis’ third birthday this weekend, Drake took to Instagram to share the (space-themed!) celebration with his followers.

“Young Stunna,” Drake captioned a photo of him and Adonis enjoying some festive floor time surrounded by a ton of black, white, silver and star-shaped balloons. And is that… a moon balloon we see? Can we borrow this surprisingly elegant celestial decor for our own birthdays? Thanks.

The whole family actually got in on the action via Instagram. Mom Brusseau wrote, “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS! We did that @champagnepapi,” she concluded, tagging Drake along with a heart-in-a-bow emoji. Aww, co-parenting done right!

Another family member who chimed in to celebrate lil’ Adonis was Grandpa: Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, who posted, “Happy Birthday to my little pride and joy I love you little guy, you make me very proud to see that you’re the one to carry on the Graham tradition.”

Of course, if Drake had indeed continued “hiding the world from [his] kid,” we’d completely understand. Fame ain’t easy, especially for kids in the spotlight — which is part of why so many celeb parents choose to keep their baby news a secret.

That said, we have to admit we’re pretty stoked to get these sweet glimpses of Adonis now that Drake has begun sharing a bit about his son’s life with the public. It’s clear this is one much-beloved kid.

We love these kids books that help Black and brown boys like Adonis feel seen — because representation matters.

