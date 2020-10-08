Why Did Brie Bella Just Get Her Tubes Tied Instead of Her Husband?

Apparently Brie Bella was so immersed in her, um, ambitious postpartum weight-loss plans that she completely forgot to tell the world that she underwent a tubal litigation, aka got her tubes tied, after giving birth to baby Buddy Dessert this summer.

“I don’t know if I told people,” Bella said on this Wednesday’s episode of the Total Bellas Podcast, “but I got my tubes cut out. Yep. This mama ain’t having any more babies.”

Which is all well and good, and it’s awesome that Bella knows that her current family size is just the right one for her. And of course, permanent birth control like tubal litigation can be a great option. But we’re left with one question here: Why not Bella’s husband, Daniel Bryan?

After all, as most healthcare practiconers will tell you: A vasectomy, which is the equivalent “tube-tying” procedure for penis-havers, is a lot less invasive (and a lot more reversible, if you’re worried about that kind of thing) than tubal litigation for those who have fallopian tubes. And, as plenty of celebs and Normal Dudes alike who have gotten a vasectomy will tell you: It’s a hell of a lot easier.

As we’ve previously reported, according to Planned Parenthood a vasectomy — in which the vas deferens tubes are tied or cauterized — is a nearly 100 percent effective form of permanent birth control that is accessible as a simple outpatient procedure with local anesthesia and no scalpel. Risks are minor and temporary, such as swelling, and the procedure can also be reversed.

A tubal litigation, however, increases your risk of an ectopic pregnancy (if it doesn’t end up working and you do conceive afterwards, that is), according to a study published in the journal Fertility & Sterility. Plus, it involves one or more incisions in your abdomen as well as general anesthesia. There’s also the Essure method, which involves the insertion of nickel-titanium coils and does have increased reported rates of injury, infection, pelvic pain and perforation.

It’s unclear which method Bella went with, but she said on the podcast that she’s healing well and “doing a lot better. I am still a little swollen on one side… I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side; that’s kind of where they tie it up.”

We wish her all the best in her recovery and her forever-four family. But we do really hope she chooses to speak about why exactly the burden of permanent birth control fell on the woman in this partnership, as it far too often does. If Bryan has health issues that affect his ability to get a vasectomy, that’s one thing. If he’s concerned about “protecting his virility” and preserving his sperm count, well… as we’ve written before, the real problem with male birth control is men.

