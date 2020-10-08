We love getting peeks inside the glam-yet-hectic family lives of celebrities, and when said celebs describe said lives as “commune-like” we’re definitely intrigued. Such is the case, apparently, for Nicole Kidman, who told Australian Marie Claire for their November 2020 cover story that she ended up asking her sister — and her four boys — to move in with her and help raise six of their kids together. Yep, that’s Nicole Kidman, sis, Faith and Sunday (Kidman’s two youngest daughters with Keith Urban), Faith and Sunday’s four cousins — oh, and throw in Grandma, too, for good measure.

“I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids,” Kidman told Marie Claire of the arrangement with her younger sister Antonia Kidman. She added that Grandma is pulling her weight in childcare, too: “My mum’s helping; I don’t have that help in Nashville so that’s been incredible.”

Kidman and her daughters are in Australia for the time being, while Urban is back in Nashville working — all of which led to Kidman’s ask of her sister. But not only has Nicole found her extended-family living situation to be “special,” she also thinks it’s becoming more normalized, given the pandemic and how much working parents are struggling.

“It’s the nature of what we’re all having to do now — you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you’re all raising each other’s kids together,” she told the publication. “We’ve all had to go back to basics, and this year has required it because people are pleading for help.”

Damn straight we are. And regardless of how you’re pulling off the behemoth that is cobbled-together pandemic-working-parent childcare (Kidman’s family commune, Mindy Kaling’s baby nurse, quarantine pod schools, or any number of other options), just that fact that you’re pulling it off at all is a huge feat. Props to all of us, honestly, for keeping our kids and careers (barely) intact.

Kidman doesn’t mince words when it comes to the importance of her career, especially as a woman and as a mother. She added, in the Marie Claire interview, that her own mother “didn’t have the career she should’ve had. She was a nurse, she should’ve been a doctor, but she couldn’t because she wasn’t given the opportunities. And she encouraged me to do what I wanted to do and said, ‘You don’t have to be shackled.’ We need to perpetually be committed to moving the female agenda forward. And I’m hopeful, especially when I see this new generation of girls.”

She added that her daughter Sunday, in particular, is “obsessed with” directing and likely to end up in Hollywood herself. And thanks to Nicole, Sunday has a phenomenal role model for balancing work, family, and that all-important “female agenda” — even within the confines of a mid-pandemic quarantine commune in Australia.

