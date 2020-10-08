We don’t know what Travis Scott’s views on feminism were before he and Kylie Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi Webster into the world, but it’s safe to say he’s a strong proponent of the concept now. Though he didn’t actually say the word feminist in a recent interview on Apple Music’s .WAV Radio with Chase B, he clearly outlined how he’s raising Stormi to be one.

“I feel like it’s way more important now to protect our young Black daughters, women, making sure they have the knowledge of just how to carry yourself, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity,” Scott said, per E! Online.

“Now, more than ever, it’s like they have the vision,” he added. “Whether it’s for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision.”

Back before she had Stormi, Jenner proudly declared herself a feminist to Glamour UK.

“I do consider myself a feminist,” she said. “I’m a young woman, for one thing, and I don’t depend on a man or anybody else. I make my own money and start my own businesses, and I feel like I’m an inspiration for a lot of young girls who want to stand on their own.”

We’re super happy to hear a dad talk about these issues (though we still wish more men could come to that conclusion on their own without having daughters), especially considering just how much influence the hip-hop star has over other young men. Scott went on to use that influence to urge fans to vote in this election.

“That’s why we got to get out, as the youth and as us being the future to what this world’s got to hold,” he said on .WAV. “We got the voice; we got the power to change all this shit, so we got to use that and put our foot on that next, man. Because you got to make this shit come to a halt at some point.”

Last month, Scott explained his vision of what the perfect world would look like to him, when GQ asked him for his definition of utopia.

It would be “a place where we could just all sit across from each other and one side stops looking at the other side and where we all realize we’re equal. As just humans… We got buildings, flying cars. Like everything’s just moving. And as people, we don’t want nothing from each other but just to see each other happy.”

In the meantime, he’s not shielding Stormi from how very not ideal things are right now, even as the 2-year-old lives in her own perfect world, wearing $12,000 backpacks to homeschool with her (sort-of) billionaire mom.

“I’m keeping her aware of what’s going on in the world,” he told GQ. “As a parent, I’m always instilling knowledge, even at this age.”

