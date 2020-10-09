Now that face masks have become a part of your child’s everyday life, it’s always smart to have a few extra on hand. Face masks get dirty, they get lost, and they break down. The disposable ones should only really be worn once, and while the cloth ones can last a certain amount of washes, they’re not indestructible. So yes, extras, please!

But here’s the thing: Constantly adding new face masks to your cart adds up, money-wise (not to mention the kids face mask straps and lanyards that you may be adding on!). They’re a new expense that you didn’t even have to think about last year. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, we found some deals on kids face masks and accessories, like those lanyards, that will help you save a few bucks. And we’re guessing face masks will likely be even more discounted on Amazon Prime Day, which is running October 13-14.

If you want to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day, you need to be a Prime member. (Don’t worry if you aren’t — you can still sign up: Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day trial, which will give you access to free shipping and Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video.)

Face Masks

Cubcoats Face Masks — 33% Off

Cubcoats. Cubcoats.

These cute kids face masks are a fan-favorite. Your child can rep either Kali the Kitty or Bori the Bear with this two-pack. The ear straps are elastic, so the mask will stay in place all-day long.

Cubcoats Kids Face Mask 2 Pack 9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

WeCare.

Your kids will love these colorful tie-dye masks. And even better, all of these disposable masks are individually wrapped, so the masks stay clean if you choose to put an extra one in your child’s backpack or your bag.

WeCare Kids Face Masks 24.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

Meakeize.

You get two different gaiters when you order this set. They’re moisture-wicking and have UPF 50+ protection. They come in all sorts of prints, including a unicorn print, dinosaur print, and a camouflage print.

meakeize 2 PCS Kids Bandanas $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

OLOPE.

You’ll receive 50 face masks with this set. Each disposable mask is made up of three-layers and includes elastic bands, which will help keep the mask on your child’s face. There are 40 fun prints to browse, and you’ll get five different prints with this pack.

OLOPE 3 Ply Non-Woven and Breathable Masks $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Mask Accessories

Massimiliano Incas.

If your kids often misplace their masks, this lanyard will make sure they know where their mask is at all times. Your child can comfortably keep their mask around their neck when they aren’t wearing one. These lightweight lanyards are also easy to adjust.

5 Pack Face Mask Lanyard $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Hanna Roberts.

Your child won’t mind wearing these bright and colorful lanyards. They come in fun prints like bubblegum marble, ombre, and dinosaurs. Bonus: You can use them, too, as they’re designed for both kids and adults.

Hanna Roberts 4 PC Pack Lanyard Holder $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

