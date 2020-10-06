Even before Trolls World Tour came out in April, toymakers were releasing wigs and glasses for everyday Trolls cosplay. It’s not a great leap of the imagination to realize that Trolls will make for great Halloween costumes — and not just because 2020 is kind of lacking for new children’s pop-culture characters. What’s even better is that if you’re not a master seamstress, you can still easily make your kids’ Trolls costumes yourself, and they’ll probably look better than the ones you’ll find at the store.

The amount of DIY-ing you do to make a Trolls Halloween costume is up to your comfort and skill level. You can buy some store-made elements, like the wigs or Tiny Diamond’s glasses and then make the rest yourself. Or you can do a little more on your own. We’ll share some of the instructions we’ve found online, along with our own ideas below.

Poppy

Since she’s the lead in the original Trolls also, there are a lot of resources out there on how to create a Poppy costume from scratch. We love this video that children’s clothing retailer Primary made, for a no-sew Poppy getup. The bit where you use a headband and tulle to make Troll hair is particularly enlightening.

You can buy the dress and leggings for this from Primary. Or search for something like this on Amazon. Hot glue, fabric tape, and felt take care of the rest!

Branch

Of course, as we mentioned, you can buy Trolls wigs from any toy retailer. We like this one for Branch at Walmart. For some reason, buying individual costume elements from a store often winds up looking 100 percent better than buying the full costume as one. Maybe it’s about the fit?

For Branch, you can make this super easy and practical: Buy a green vest that your kid can wear throughout the fall, and a pair of brown shorts. You can either hot-glue felt patches to the shorts, or just loosely sew them on, if you want to use the shorts later too.

If you’re feeling more ambitious, this video and free pattern walks you through sewing a vest with leaves that looks a lot more like Branch in the movies.

Queen Barb

Your kid may beg for a real mohawk to embody rocker Queen Barb, but for a low-commitment costume, we recommend buying this headpiece that includes hair and ears. A white shirt, any pair of cutoffs or shorts, and some fishnet stockings will do for clothing.

The accessories really make this costume great. We recommend a pair of punk bracelets and an inflatable guitar, unless you want to make one out of cardboard.

YouTuber Daya will show you how to nail Barb’s makeup here.

Tiny Diamond

Primary has instructions on how to make a super-adorable toddler Tiny Diamond costume, using their zip footie, craft foam, felt and glitter paint.

For those of you who are all about the short cuts, you can pick up a Guy Diamond/Tiny Diamond wig just about anywhere, but we also love this headband from Etsy. And if you have a kid who is really committed to Halloween, and tolerant of restrictive clothing, you can get them one of these glittery bodysuits for a very convincing look. Just don’t forget those Elton John glasses!

King Trollex

Honestly, this one is stumping us, considering the fact that we don’t think you’ll be bringing your child to a club lit only by blacklight. We’ll leave it up to you to figure out some combination of glow sticks and bracelets, a light-up heart necklace, and either a mermaid skirt or flared pants. When you figure this out, hit us up in the comments or on Instagram, because we want to know!

Whatever you wind up making or buying for your children, let them not be these inappropriate kids Halloween costumes.