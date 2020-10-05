Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Co-Parenting Goals in This Pumpkin Pic

Since July there have been rumors that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together romantically — which we can’t confirm — but we do know one thing: These two are making quite a good effort to parent daughter True together. In fact, their joint appearances would be actually more impressive to us if they’re coparents and not romantic anymore.

On Saturday, Kardashian posted some deadly sweet photos and videos of True, cousins Chicago and Psalm West, and dad Thompson painting pumpkins on “Family Pumpkin Carving Day.”

From behind the camera, the mom and fashion mogul asks both True and her dad to show off their artwork. “Can I see your hands, True?” she asks.

“Say, ‘High five, Mommy!'” Tristan responds.

“Wow, they’re beautiful,” Khloé says. It’s a tiny exchange that tells us nothing about Thompson and Kardashian’s status as a couple but everything about how well they get along in the presence of their daughter.

A source told People that they are together for real. “Khloé is the happiest,” the source said. “Tristan still lives with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloé and Tristan. … Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up. … They are definitely planning their future together and can’t wait to have another baby. True will be a great big sister.”

As is the way with these “sources,” we have no way of knowing if this is real inside info or speculation from afar. Signs are looking good, however. Back in July, “sources” first started talking about their reunion as a couple after they apparently got “cozy” during Kardashian’s birthday celebration.

Thompson’s Instagram post that day was heart-melting: “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you,” he wrote. “I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian”

Is that the love of a man for a woman who’s giving him another chance after cheating scandals, or of a man for his daughter’s mother who is forever in his life no matter what? And how much of this has to do with the way coronavirus quarantine made so many people decide to live together or stay apart?

Either way, little “Tutu” seems happy to be with her mom and dad together.

