The Best Amazon Prime Day Kids & Baby Deals to Shop

The most-anticipated day of the year is here! Well, at least in the world of shopping on Amazon. In case you’ve been overwhelmed with plans for the summer and somehow missed it, Amazon Prime Day is going on right now, and the kids and baby deals are out of this world.

So this is a PSA to parents everywhere that now’s the time to get unbelievable deals on strollers, carseats, and other kids and baby essentials from your favorite brands like Nanit and Delta Children. These are the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen.

In addition to picking up those pricier kids and baby items you’ve been waiting all year to buy (check out Delta’s deals on strollers and Lansinoh’s super low prices on breast pumps below), it’s also the perfect time to pick up other essentials parents need like an Instant Pot, Echo Dot, and other holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

You definitely don’t want to wait a second to shop these Amazon Prime Day baby and kids deals. Here are the parent-approved deals you won’t want to miss out on. You’ll need to be a Prime member to get these deals, so if you’re not already, you can sign up here for your free 30-day trial.

Chicco USA — 25% Off

Save big on Chicco USA’s top baby products — from car seats to strollers.

This genius car seat travel system combines the full-size Bravo LE Quick-Fold Stroller with the top-rated KeyFit 30 Zip Infant Car Seat. The stroller features a large canopy with a pull-out visor, one-handed smart fold, and large wheels with treaded tires for hassle-free travel from day one.

Chicco Bravo LE Trio Travel System, Driftwood $337.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This convertible high chair features three positions for maximum versatility. The highchair even detaches so you can use it as a handy booster seat on the go.

Chicco Stack 1-2-3 Highchair $99.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Enfagrow — 25% Off

Enfagrow’s toddler nutrition drinks are 25% off during Prime Day. Made to bridge gaps in nutrients (including calcium, iron, Vitamin D, and DHA), these drinks are a must for growing kiddos who also happen to be picky eaters.

Enfagrow Premium Toddler Nutritional Drink 32 oz. Powder Can (6 Pack) $152.88 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

MAM Baby

Save 20% off MAM Baby’s best-selling items on Amazon from award-winning pacifiers to teethers.

MAM Air Night & Day Pacifiers 9.72 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Lansinoh Breastfeeding Essentials — 20% Off

Score deals on everything from pumps and organic nipple balm to disposable nursing pads from Lansinoh.

If you want to go the manual route, look no further than this breast pump from Lansinoh. It’s ultra-soft and flexible for a comfortable experience.

Lansinoh Manual Breast Pump, Portable Hand Pump for Breastfeeding $24.75 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Delta Children Deals on Strollers, Play Yards & Toddler Furniture — More than 10% Off

Now’s the time to splurge on big-ticket baby and kids items like a brand new stroller or new furniture for their room. You can save more than 10% off must-have strollers and nursery items.

This one-hand-fold stroller will be more than 15% off for Prime Day rolls around, so don’t skip a beat on this one. The oversized canopy will keep your little one protected from the sun, and it’s ultra-lightweight so you can carry it with ease.

Jeep Gemini Stroller by Delta Children $210.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Play yards are a lifesaver for parents, but they’re particularly a game-changer these days while we’re at home without child care. This handy version will be 32% off on Prime Day.

Delta Children EZ Open Play Yard, Triangles $69.27 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If you need to upgrade your once-little child’s baby room into a toddler room, Delta Children has a ton of deals on dressers, beds, and toddler mattresses. Consider this sale a one-stop shop for a completely new room they’ll love.

Simmons Kids SlumberTime Emma 4 Drawer Dresser with Changing Top, Grey $322.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Nanit — $100 Off Baby Monitors

Nanit’s parent-approved baby monitors are majorly discounted on Prime Day — they’re $100 off, so grab them while you can! Wall-mountable, they provide a bird’s eye view of baby day or night from anywhere on your iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, or Echo Show device. These baby monitors have two-way sound so you can hear or speak to your baby, and also features sleep tracking and breathing monitoring so you can be sure she’s sleeping safely.

With the Nanit Memories feature included right in your app, the camera also captures your baby’s important moments and growth milestones automatically.

Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount $199.24 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This complete baby monitoring system includes the camera and wall mount, a breathing band to monitor baby’s breathing patterns, a travel stand for when you’re away from home, and a year of the Nanit Tracking Insights.

Nanit Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System $279.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Mum & You Diapers, Wipes & Stretch Mark Gel — 25% Off

U.K brand Mum & You is offering 25% off baby and mom must-haves from biodegradable diapers to skincare for new mamas.

Need to stock up on diapers? These eco-friendly versions with fun designs have you covered.

Mum & You Nappychat Eco-Friendly Diapers $54.98 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This concentrated stretch-mark fighter is made with all-natural ingredients like grapeseed and kahai oils to moisturize and soothe skin. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Mum & You Easy Tiger Anti-Stretch Mark Gel, Concentrated oil-based gel $25.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

