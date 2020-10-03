In case you missed it, Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to Donald Trump, revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement posted on Twitter: “My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine,” she wrote. “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Considering the rash of COVID-19 diagnoses coming out of Washington D.C., right now, the news wasn’t incredibly surprising. What was surprising, though, is how the reveal came about. Conway wasn’t, in fact, the first person to disclose her health status online. The news was actually leaked by her daughter, Claudia Conway, on TikTok. “Update my mom has covid,” read Claudia’s post.

Despite having resigned from her duties at the White House in August, Kellyanne’s diagnosis comes after her attendance at Amy Coney Barrett’s official nomination to the Supreme Court on Sept. 26. The event took place at the White House Rose Garden — and, as well all know, the President and the First Lady have since also tested positive for the coronavirus. Notably, the President arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening seeking further medical attention. Conway had previously announced she would be leaving the White House to focus on her family. “For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama,” she wrote.

Claudia Conway had posted on TikTok earlier that evening that her mother was showing coronavirus symptoms and was suspicious. “My mom coughing all around the house after trump tested positive for covid,” she captioned. In another video posted onto the platform, she wrote that her lungs hurt and, “it was hard to breathe”. Since the Rose Garden event, the President’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, two U.S. senators, and Trump senior adviser Hope Hicks have revealed they too have contracted COVID-19.