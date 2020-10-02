Kailyn Lowry is proud of her body — as well she should be after giving birth to four children. But the Teen Mom 2 star knows that not everyone has a positive attitude about postpartum bodies. That’s why she and her photographer shared some of the gorgeous pics from a boudoir photoshoot she did just two months after having fourth son Creed.

“Moms don’t get enough credit; women in general don’t get enough credit,” Lowry wrote on Instagram, accompanying a photo of herself in just a bra and jeans. “We are expected to do all the things: carry our babies for 9-10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work & then are mom shamed when we want/need time to ourselves (when we deserve it!)”

“Motherhood isn’t supposed to be a competition — and neither are our bodies,” Lowry continued. “This shoot was a challenge for me. I’ve birthed 4 humans & people expect my body to snap back immediately. When it doesn’t – I get body shamed. When I go to the gym, it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no ‘winning’ for me in the court of public opinion.”

The comments on her post, and on photographer Hannah Rachael’s posts of other pics from the shoot, are full of praise and admiration for Lowry. That’s not to say she didn’t also get negative remarks or concern trolls that have since been deleted.

“@kaillowry was amazing,” Rachael wrote on her Instagram. “We also had some honest conversations about how society and the media expects so much of her. She’s a mom of 4 adorable boys, running an empire of businesses, and needed a day to feel good about her. … Boudoir is about empowering yourself. Some are empowered by staying covered, some empowered by showing off their new hot bods. Either way, someone else’s opinion doesn’t define who you are. You’re perfect and exactly where you’re supposed to be in life. Keep doing you girl. #gohometrolls”

For her part, Lowry also told followers that she is on a “fitness and health journey” at her own pace. This photoshoot serves a dual purpose, she explained. “Hopefully, I will be able to look back on these photos & see significant changes & progress — but still have love for myself & all that my body has gone through. … Cheers to loving ourselves & our bodies and to supporting & uplifting other women & moms.”

Lowry already has two podcasts, a haircare line, and plenty of business as an influencer. But if she wants to branch out into motivational speaking and coaching, she may have something there.

