Donald Glover Secretly Welcomes 3rd Kid, is Considering Vasectomy & Adoption

Donald Glover is just one of many celebs who have stealth-welcomed a new baby without fanfare. In this case, the kiddo was Glover’s third child with his partner Michelle; the new addition is also named Donald, and joins Glover’s older kids Legend and Drake. Just this week, Glover revealed to GQ that he’d secretly welcomed little Donald — who is named after Glover’s own father, Donald Glover Sr. — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus,” Glover told his interviewer, actor Michaela Coel. “…It was nuts. I was in the hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before and I was watching the George Floyd video. It was such a weird moment… I’m watching that video and it’s like eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father. I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

But, despite the honestly terrifying world into which all parents are bringing children right now, Glover may not be done building his brood.

“It might be nice to be get a girl in there,” he admitted to Coel. When Coel pointed out that she’d considered freezing her own eggs, “just in case,” Glover said he thinks “that’s great… Because I’ve actually had that thing where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should just get a vasectomy and just freeze those assets. Because adopting kids, my family adopting kids… And we actually have been talking about [adoption], because we have three boys so I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be nice to be get a girl in there.’ So I think all those are great options. But it is hard.”

You’re telling us, Donald.

It is pretty fantastic when celebrity dads (like Glover, and Dax Shepard, and more) get real about vasectomies — and take birth control into their own hands rather than putting all the onus on female partners in favor of completely unscientific arguments like “preserving their male virility” or some such nonsense. Plus, it’s great to see Glover and his partner considering adoption as the viable family-building option it totally is.

The more celebs speak out and normalize such exceedingly normal things as birth control and family planning, the more regular folks — let’s be real: regular dudes — will get over their preconceived notions about what having a kid (or not having a kid) is “supposed” to look like.

