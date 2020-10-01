The friendship between Ciara and Vanessa Bryant isn’t just some distant, everybody-famous-knows each other thing. The singer and Kobe Bryant’s widow are tight, and nothing illustrates that better than an Instagram Ciara posted on Wednesday, showing the two friends breastfeeding side-by-side on what appears to be a private jet … as one does.

“Got Milk?:) @vanessabryant #MomLife,” Ciara captioned the pic of herself breastfeeding 2-month-old son Win as Bryant breastfed 15-month-old daughter Capri, both under breastfeeding covers.

We are impressed with the fact that Bryant is able to keep a cover over her toddler to feed. Then again, as the mother of four, including late daughter Gianna, she’s a pro at this. And though breastfeeding parents absolutely have every right to do so out in the open, uncovered, we also respect the right of these two high-profile moms to cover up if they feel like it.

Ciara and Bryant didn’t reveal what else they did on their mom date. They also spent a day together with their children back in August.

“Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile,” Ciara wrote, sharing a pic of herself, Bryant, Bianka, and Ciara’s daughter Sienna, who are both 3. “You’re the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain’t easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen’s capable of it all. Love you V.”

It’s so heartening to see evidence of Bryant getting love and support — and having a good time! — out with her friends after the losses she suffered in January. Moms, take this as an inspiration to reach out to a friend you know who’s grieving too. Your love is always needed.

