Meghan McCain has made a name for herself by being outspoken and independent, so we shouldn’t be surprised that she applied those same qualities to the task of choosing baby names. Along with confirmations that she gave birth to her daughter with husband Ben Domenech on Monday came the announcement of a very on-the-nose name.

“We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech!” read an Instagram post from The View on Monday night. “Congratulations Meghan and Ben!”

Yep, the granddaughter of the late Republican Senator John McCain is named Liberty, meaning “freedom,” derived from the Latin libertas. The name ranked #659 among baby names in 2019, down from its peak in 2002 at 482 (which, we’ll leave you to remember why names like that were trendy at the time).

Liberty’s middle name, Sage, is actually a lot more popular these days. The wise and herbaceous has been steadily rising over the past 20 years, ranking #280 for girls names and #449 in boys names in 2019.

So far, McCain has only retweeted the announcement of her baby’s birth from People and The View on social media. That’s understandable for anyone who’s just had a baby, but we also don’t expect her to be posting a lot about Liberty to her accounts.

“I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety,” she wrote on Instagram in May. “A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight. It is a shame. I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on tv five days a week – but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum. Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time.”

We fully support that decision by any mom.

