This past summer, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up this summer about her affair with August Alsina — whom she met through her son, Jaden Smith, while separated from husband Will Smith. It was on Red Table Talk that Jada first spoke publicly — to and with Will, no less — about the romantic relationship, which she referred to as an “entanglement,” so it seems only fitting that it was also on the show, just this week, when Jada and Will’s 19-year-old daughter Willow shared her reaction to her parents speaking so openly.

“I want to put it on the table,” Willow said on this Monday’s episode of RTT on Facebook Watch, which included guest star Brené Brown. “I’m so proud of you,” she said of watching her mom and dad sit down to discuss — openly, honestly, calmly and without judgment — Jada’s relationship with Alsina during her separation from Will. “To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal,'” Willow continued. “That’s real love… Like, when you can be like, ‘I’m with you. I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand’… that’s really important.'”

Willow, of course, has long been wise beyond her years — but regardless, it’s still so refreshing to see this wise young person be able to view her flawed, vulnerable parents through a (not at all rose-colored, mind you) lens of compassion.

Will, for his part, spoke on the Tidal podcast in 2018 saying that he and Jada “don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers,” he continued, adding that “here’s nothing she could do — ever” that “would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

While Jada admitted to Willow on RTT this week that her brutal honestly with the Alsina reveal felt like a “full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask,” it’s clear it actually made her relationship with Willow’s dad stronger — “forged” it “in the fire,” as she said on RTT previously.

“One thing I’ll say about you and I, is that there have never been any secrets…any relationship, in trying to get to a deeper understanding of love is going to be forged in the fire,” Jada told Will on the episode where she spoke out about Alsina.

And isn’t that kind of strength and resiliency in relationships — and that honesty and sense of self — what we all want to model for our kids?