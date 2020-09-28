On the occasion of her 48th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow was really feeling herself and decided to share her confidence with the world by posting a gorgeous naked selfie on Instagram. Predictably, the photo got a lot of praise from friends and followers. But Paltrow had at least one critic of this move: 16-year-old daughter Apple Martin.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today,” Paltrow wrote on Sunday. “Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off.”

Tucked amid more well wishes was the one-word commentary from Apple, as captured by CommentsbyCelebs: “MOM.”

In those three capital letters, we can absolutely hear Apple’s exasperated, embarrassed tone. And as daughters, we get it. Even the most sex-positive and body-positive among us get cringe-y at the thought of our mothers as sexual beings who deserve to pose naked in front of anyone, let alone the world. We can’t all be as supportive as Gwyneth’s son, Moses.

But as mothers who failed to stop existing as whole women after birthing our children, we are with Paltrow in her laughing emojis. Sorry, Apple, Mama’s going to keep on being her vagina-candle-selling self.

Another commenter tried to argue that motherhood makes Paltrow’s behavior inappropriate.

“Come on! You have kids!!!” @jojoali2004 wrote.

But many failed to see their point.

“Just because some becomes a mother doesn’t mean they are nun 🙄 grow up,” @lexi_hamilton replied.

In fact, Paltrow’s post may even be good for her kids to see.

“You should teach kids to not be ashamed of their bodies. Don’t hate!” @theloopers wrote.

And just a reminder to all the other mothers and daughters out there: You do NOT need to look like Gwyneth to feel this way!

