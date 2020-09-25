Carrie Fisher Inspired Billie Lourd’s Sweet Baby Name Choice

‘Tis the season for strange celebrity baby names, what with the Branches and Buddy Desserts and X Æ A-12s of the world (or at least, of the Hollywood) that have been born throughout 2020. And yet, every once in awhile, a celeb throws out a classic that we love just as much as the weird ones. Such is the case with Billie Lourd, who welcomed her and Austin Rydell’s son Kingston recently — and announced his arrival Thursday after keeping it a secret.

Kingston is a classic English-American baby name meaning “king’s field” and is a fun city-inspired name that nods to Kingston, Jamaica. But it’s Kingston’s middle name that has us getting teary-eyed: Fisher, after Lourd’s much beloved late mother, actor Carrie Fisher.

“Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” Lourd captioned her Instagram birth announcement, a photo of little Kingston’s adorable tiny feet. She also included plenty of heart and crown emojis for this little king.

Of course, it’s relatively common for a mother’s last name to end up as a child’s middle (I did the same thing when my son was born), so we’re not too surprised by Lourd in there, especially since Kingston’s parents have two different last names. However, the addition of the second middle to pay tribute to Grandma is pretty darn sweet.

Prior to the birth announcement, Lourd hadn’t posted on her Instagram since Mother’s Day, when she also took to the platform to honor her mom’s memory.

“Sending my love to anyone who has lost a mother and anyone who might just be having a complicated Mother’s Day this year,” Lourd wrote alongside a cute throwback pic of her and mama Fisher (in a goofy clown nose, no less). “This is my 4th Mother’s Day without my Momby and days like today are never easy, but I’ve found that doing things that make me feel more connected to her make it a little easier — watching her favorite movies, listening to music we listened to together, looking through old pictures and my personal favorite — eating + drinking things she loved. (Today I’m going to watch Postcards from The Edge, listen to Tom Petty + Dire Straits, have a fried mozzarella from La Scala and have a couple Coca-Colas with an aggressive amount of ice). Happy Mother’s Day, but Mother’s Day can be more than just one adjective, so sad Mother’s Day / weird Mother’s Day / funny Mother’s Day / angry Mother’s Day / or any combination of the above.”

We know little Kingston is going to grow up raised by one strong, remarkable mother — and alongside all the stories and memories of Lourd’s own strong, remarkable mother, too. Both his middle names are a testament to that.

And hey, as Fisher’s Star Wars costar Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter, we too “can’t think of another baby with both ‘KING’ and ‘LORD’ in their name.” We see great things in the future for this little king; after all, his family is definitely Hollywood royalty.

Congratulations to #BillieLourd & #AustenRydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!!

I can't think of another baby with both "KING" AND "LORD" in their name. Nice. 👍👶🎂♥️ pic.twitter.com/BJrvh8pARe — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2020

