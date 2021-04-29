Hurry, Way Day Is Full of Kids & Baby Furniture Up to 80% Off —& The Deals End Tonight

ICYMI, it’s the final day of Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, so you only have hours left to shop on must-have home items—including tons of kids and baby furniture. Bonus: Free shipping on everything!
This savings event launched in 2018, but this year, it’s bigger and better than ever. You can save up to 80% off just about everything you could dream of, from Le Creuset and Lodge cookware, patio furniture, storage solutions (to give your space The Home Edit touch) to kids and baby furniture. Now that’s our dream come true.
Baby and kids stuff sure is cute, but it often comes with a not-so-cute price tag. So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your kid’s remote learning setup, bedroom furniture, or set up a dreamy nursery, a bunch of these bigger-ticket items are majorly discounted during Wayfair’s Way Day sale.
There are also plenty of cribs, bunk beds, and nursery items you can stock up on too, so any parent can take advantage of this unbelievable sale that just might rival Black Friday (after all, we’ve got a long way to go until then). Below, check out the best deals to shop from the kids and baby section — and good luck not buying everything!
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
The Big Kid Desk—43% Off
When your toddler grows out of their mini desk, upgrade them to this adorable one. This simple desk may be compact but it offers smart storage with four drawers so you can keep things tidy (or try).
Space-Saving Bed–46% Off
Whether you’re a parent of two or want an extra bed for your kid’s friends at sleepovers (in a post-COVID world), this classic bunk bed is a space-saving bedroom piece. It comes with a built-in ladder to make getting to the top a breeze.
Must-Have Activity Table—16% Off
This little table and chair set is perfect for coloring, studying, and lunching. Made with rounded corners and curved chairs, it’s safe and comfy for kiddos.
The Disney Touch—20% Off
With Woody by their side, distance learning will feel a lot less, well, lonely. This more traditional-style school desk has a handy built-in basket so books and school supplies are at the ready.
Chic Crib—22% Off
This modern crib boasts a four-level mattress system so you can adjust it as your baby grows. It’ll convert into a toddler and daybed so you don’t have to run out and buy a new bed.
