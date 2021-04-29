Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Newsletters
Newsletters

Hurry, Way Day Is Full of Kids & Baby Furniture Up to 80% Off —& The Deals End Tonight

Tamara Kraus
wayfair, play table
Courtesy of KidKraft.
Wayfair Way Day Sale 2021: Best
Wayfair Way Day Sale 2021: Best
Wayfair Way Day Sale 2021: Best
Wayfair Way Day Sale 2021: Best
View Gallery 17 Images

ICYMI, it’s the final day of Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, so you only have hours left to shop on must-have home items—including tons of kids and baby furniture. Bonus: Free shipping on everything!

This savings event launched in 2018, but this year, it’s bigger and better than ever. You can save up to 80% off just about everything you could dream of, from Le Creuset and Lodge cookware, patio furniture, storage solutions (to give your space The Home Edit touch) to kids and baby furniture. Now that’s our dream come true.

Baby and kids stuff sure is cute, but it often comes with a not-so-cute price tag. So, whether you’re looking to upgrade your kid’s remote learning setup, bedroom furniture, or set up a dreamy nursery, a bunch of these bigger-ticket items are majorly discounted during Wayfair’s Way Day sale.

There are also plenty of cribs, bunk beds, and nursery items you can stock up on too, so any parent can take advantage of this unbelievable sale that just might rival Black Friday (after all, we’ve got a long way to go until then). Below, check out the best deals to shop from the kids and baby section — and good luck not buying everything!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

The Big Kid Desk—43% Off

study desk, wayfair

When your toddler grows out of their mini desk, upgrade them to this adorable one. This simple desk may be compact but it offers smart storage with four drawers so you can keep things tidy (or try).

Monarch Hill Poppy Kids Study Desk $176.99 Buy now Sign Up

Space-Saving Bed–46% Off

Lazy loaded image
Image: Wayfair.

Whether you’re a parent of two or want an extra bed for your kid’s friends at sleepovers (in a post-COVID world), this classic bunk bed is a space-saving bedroom piece. It comes with a built-in ladder to make getting to the top a breeze.

Jardine Twin over Twin Bunk Bed $269.99 Buy now Sign Up

Must-Have Activity Table—16% Off

mid century table, wayfair

This little table and chair set is perfect for coloring, studying, and lunching. Made with rounded corners and curved chairs, it’s safe and comfy for kiddos.

Mid Century Kids 3 Piece Play Table and Chair Set $91.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Disney Touch—20% Off

toy story desk, wayfair

With Woody by their side, distance learning will feel a lot less, well, lonely. This more traditional-style school desk has a handy built-in basket so books and school supplies are at the ready.

Disney Pixar Toy Story Kids 22.83 $58.99 Buy now Sign Up

Chic Crib—22% Off

crib, wayfair

This modern crib boasts a four-level mattress system so you can adjust it as your baby grows. It’ll convert into a toddler and daybed so you don’t have to run out and buy a new bed.

Olivia 3-in-1 Convertible Crib $179.10 Buy now Sign Up

For more kids essentials, check out our slideshow below

Children sleep products

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad