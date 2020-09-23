It’s no secret how much we admire Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade — particularly how they’ve openly discussed what they do to support transgender daughter Zaya Wade. We are really thrilled this week to see others feel the same way, as they were just named to the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list, in particular for their parenting style.

“Together they have set a powerful example for parents to be good allies to young people who are figuring out who they are,” John Legend says in the video accompanying his essay about Wade.

The video also explains something we haven’t necessarily discussed: The way Union and Wade are raising daughter Kaavia James is directly connected to the way they’ve empowered Zaya.

“Freedom exists in so many different forms, but we are so blessed to be in a household where we have free children,” Union says in the video. “We have a daughter who is almost 2 that the world has seen is bound to nothing but whatever is in her heart and on her soul at the moment. And it’s beautiful to watch truly free children.”

This is inspiring to hear — especially for parents of young children who are struggling to decide how, when, and whether to discipline them. We also wonder what Wade’s older kids, Zaire Wade and Davheon Morris, think about this stance, since Union admitted to being “psychotic” while raising them.

But anyway, back to this freedom idea.

“We have another daughter who is 13 who has the freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self,” Union continues. “She doesn’t ask permission to exist. That is wildly inspiring.”

Wade also expressed how being a father has influences how he leads his life.

“To echo my wife, I’m inspired by our kids, the way they look at us, the way they look to us for leadership, for guidance for their moments of bravery,” he says in the video.

We also want to note that Time didn’t just select Union for being a great mom. Activist and #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke’s essay about the actor-producer-writer highlights Union’s “dedication to inclusivity” and her bravery in calling out the racially toxic environment behind the scenes at America’s Got Talent.

It’s clear that if they continue this work on all fronts, both at home and in the workplace, Union and Wade’s influence will go far beyond 2020.

