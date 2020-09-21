Exes Christina & Ant Anstead’s Custody Plan Will Keep Half-Sibling Kids Together

After two years of marriage and one child together — baby Hudson, born in 2019 — Flip or Flop‘s Christina Anstead (formerly El Moussa) and husband, TV presenter Ant Anstead, announced their split this week. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina wrote on her Instagram this past weekend. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

So what will this look like for little Hudson? Christina and Ant haven’t yet spoken publicly about custody arrangements, but a source close to the couple told Life & Style Magazine that the pair are doing everything right so far, co-parenting-wise.

They’ve “promised to coparent Hudson respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” the source told L&S. “They love their kids.” Well, that latter part was never in question — but loving your kids does not necessarily translate directly into an ability to co-parent well. But it sounds like the parents are putting their kid’s needs first, regardless of how awkward it may be for them as adults and exes, and are planning to make sure Hudson stays together with the half-siblings with whom he’s spent his life so far: 10-year-old Taylor and 5-year-old Brayden, Christina’s kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. (Hudson also has older half-siblings, 16-year-old Amelie and 13-year-old Archie, who live primarily with dad Ant’s ex-wife Louise Herbert.)

“Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings,” that mysterious source pal told Life & Style, adding that “Christina really likes” Ant’s older kids and “hopes they stay in touch with their younger step-siblings.” And it seems the love goes in all directions in this blended fam, as the source also points out that Brayden and Taylor are “super attached” to their stepdad Ant.

All in all, if this source is to be believed, it seems that both parents are well aware of the close bonds formed between their kids/stepkids and parents/stepparents alike — and have every intention of keeping those bonds strong, throughout the divorce and co-parenting process.

We can’t be certain, but given these statements regarding “not separating” Hudson from the siblings he’s accustomed to sharing a home with, it seems like Christina will likely hold primary physical custody.

After all, as far as custody goes, “there is no one-size fits all solution,” family lawyer Elysa Greenblatt of Greenblatt Law LLC previously told SheKnows — and that goes for co-parents that are hunky-dory at getting along as well as those with more conflict. “Ultimately custody comes down to the best interests of the children, and you may have reasons to share custody or to have one person be the primary physical custodian.”

We’ll keep an eye out for further updates on this blended family’s rearrangement, but we’re confident this is one pair of parents who can certainly follow that advice, and commit to what’s best for all the kids involved.