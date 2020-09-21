Brie Bella’s Baby Girl Name is Even Weirder Than Buddy Dessert

Brie Bella was hinting at an affinity for bizarre baby names since well before her son, Buddy Dessert was born. While Bella and her sister Nikki Bella were pregnant, Nikki’s fiancé Artem Chigvintsev interviewed the pair on Peacock TV and asked, “Who will give their baby the ‘weirder’ name?”

Brie didn’t hesitate: “Definitely me,” she replied. “I like weird.” And while it’s true that the name of her eldest child, daughter Birdie Joe, is no “Mary,” it’s certainly not as out-there as little bro’s middle name, Dessert.

And this weekend in a YouTube video, Brie revealed that her name pick for her second girl is a weird one as well: “We actually couldn’t really figure out what names we wanted,” Brie explains in the video of the name short-listing process during her pregnancy with Buddy. She adds that for a girl, she and husband Daniel Bryan “were really torn. I wanted Branch for a name.”

Um, sisters named Birdie and Branch? This is somehow both ridiculously adorable and yet oh so strange.

“People thought I was crazy but I thought Birdie and Branch would just be the sweetest, cutest little girls,” Brie added. Do you think Brie knows that Branch is the name of…a troll in Trolls? Voiced by Justin Timberlake? Nevermind, don’t answer that.

But wait, there’s more.

Brie explained that Bryan “was really drawn to Blossom” as a girl name. Given the fact that floral names are totally trending, that one feels like less of a surprise. “Obviously, you know us, always with the B,” Brie added of the family naming choices. “But we wanted anything that’s, like, nature-inspired. We were torn, so we were like ‘OK, if it’s a girl, when we see her, we’ll both feel it. It would either be Branch Dawn or Blossom Dawn.”

As for the baby she did have — the boy, that is, Buddy Dessert — Brie’s explanation for his name is actually not wacky at all.

“We named our son Buddy because he’s named after his late grandfather,” Brie told People. “Bryan’s dad (who died in 2014) really wanted a grandson, and unfortunately, he’s not alive to see that. But Bryan also really wanted a son to carry on the Danielson name. So we thought, ‘How special to be named after his late grandfather?”

As for the weirder middle name, “I really wanted to incorporate my family,” Brie told the publication. “I wanted Buddy to have something of my grandmother. Her last name, her maiden name, is Dessert. When you look at it, people are going to say Dessert, because it’s French. But it’s pronounced ‘desert.’”

But come on: Brie, Birdie, Buddy, Branch and Blossom?! Oh my goodness. We’re pretty sure this means Brie needs to have girl twins next. And that they need to start a family nature show or something, please!