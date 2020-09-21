The relationship between the members of the Rose family on Schitt’s Creek isn’t exactly one we’d want to emulate, but at the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards on Sunday night, Eugene Levy and his son Daniel Levy were indeed father-son goals. As the comedy swept up statuette after statuette, we saw those two being so supportive and happy for each other. It’s not something we’ve always been able to see between a father and his gay son.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you,” Daniel Levy said to his dad when he accepted his first award of the night, for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. He meant in terms of life and at the at-home Emmys, as Eugene Levy co-created the show with his son.

We were tearing up right along with Dan once his dad was the one stepping up to the mic, accepting Best Actor in a Comedy. It was the elder Levy’s first Emmy since 1982 and 1983 when he won as a writer for sketch show SCTV.

Eugene Levy’s acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. #Emmys #SchittsCreek pic.twitter.com/mPBqrttUB5 — (Jen) is a fan of EMMY AWARD WINNING SCHITTS CREEK (@fromawhileago) September 21, 2020

But the waterworks really turned on watching the dad thank his son.

“As a dad, getting to work on camera for six years with both my kids, Daniel and Sarah, is such a joy and I couldn’t be prouder,” he said. “And that brings me to my multi-Emmy-nominated partner, Daniel Levy, who took our show that we came up with and brilliantly guided it to this little Emmy party tonight, so thank you, son.”

Those of us with younger children at home, just imagine what it would be like in a couple of decades to be accepting an award of any kind along with your kid. It’s also quite moving to think of this from the perspective of LGBTQ kids.

“I truly, truly love the close relationship between Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy,” Charlotte Clymer tweeted. “It’s gotta be so affirming for queer kids who don’t have this kind of support to see this.”

I truly, truly love the close relationship between Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. It's gotta be so affirming for queer kids who don't have this kind of support to see this.#Emmys — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 21, 2020

On a different note, we really hope that the Schitt’s Creek cast and crew that were in that room for the Emmys have actually been quarantining together like a family. They were all wearing masks, but there was a lot of hugging and kissing as they swept up seven comedy awards, also including Best Comedy series, Best Actress (Catherine O’Hara), Best Supporting Actress (Annie Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Dan Levy) and Best Directing (Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy).

