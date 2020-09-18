EXCLUSIVE: Drew Barrymore Says Homeschooling Her Kids ‘Brought Me to My Knees’

It’s been quite a quarantine for Drew Barrymore. The multi-hyphenate mom of two is wrapping up the first week of her new daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which she planned and launched in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic while the rest of us working parents were simply struggling to balance our jobs and our new roles as substitute teachers.

But in true, totally honest Drew Barrymore fashion, the actress, producer, author, and single mom of two daughters — 7-year-old Olive and 6-year-old Frankie, whom she co-parents with ex Will Kopelman — told SheKnows just how hard that pandemic-work-homeschooling balance was for her.

Drew Barrymore — she’s just like us, right?

When we asked Barrymore what was tougher — launching her show or passing first grade or kindergarten — her response made us feel seen. “Well, definitely both at the same time was a real rollercoaster ride!” she said. But it’s the admission that followed that makes us love her even more than we already did. Because, well… just keep reading:

“I will say the homeschool brought me to my knees, man, especially the ‘portal/technological’ aspect. When I’d be sitting and building a clock or studying Venus with my kid or doing a math problem that was like, a math problem I could actually do, I loved it. I could see the magnanimous joy in learning and teaching with not only a kid, but my kids.

“But they don’t see me as the teacher,” she continued. “I’m their mom. And the administrative stuff and trying to get the homework into the portal and the dynamics between me and them — that was so challenging. I loved the school part. I loved it. I loved it. I loved it. I soaked it up. It was all the other stuff… I just was like, I don’t know how I’m not in a straight jacket right now. I should have been in a straight jacket while I was teaching my kids.”

Same, Drew. Same.

