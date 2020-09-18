Dax Shepard Shaving Half His Head to Match His Daughter is Dad Goals

A favorite celebrity parent quarantivity these past six months has certainly been DIY haircuts and dye jobs — for the whole family. Pink and Carey Hart’s daughter Willow gave her dad a quite creative haircut; meanwhile, Jessica Alba tried to cut her daughter’s hair and things actually got bloody. Celebs: They’re bad at DIY, just like us!

The latest celebrity parent-kid DIY haircut twinning extravaganza, however, is anything but bad. Dax Shepard revealed that he shaved half of his own head this week in order to match his daughter, and we couldn’t possibly love him more.

“Thank you @sarabareilles forgiving [sic] my daughters an anthem,” Shepard wrote on his Instagram along with a two-minute video of him shaving the side of his head — to Bareilles’ song “Armor,” naturally. “She requested a specific haircut a few days ago, and now I want to match her,” Shepard explained of the daddy-daughter twinning move, along with a smiley face emoji.

And Bareilles herself chimed in applauding the haircut: “This is the best best best,” she commented. “Thank you for being a kick ass dad for strong young women!”

Kristen Bell is also a big fan — of both her daughter’s and her husband’s cuts. “I love this man so much,” she wrote on her own Instagram account, sharing Shepard’s video. “He wanted to twin with our daughter.”

We don’t yet know whether it’s 5-year-old Delta or 7-year-old Lincoln going around with half her head shaved. But if we had to guess, we do love the idea of little Delta pulling it off as she conducts her next trial of “coronavirus vaccines.” A tiny scientist with a punk cut? Yes please.

We’re sure whichever kid is rocking this bold cut looks absolutely badass regardless. And so does her dad.

