It may only be September, but ready or not, it’s already time to start planning your holiday shopping — even though parents are hanging by a thread these days. Advent calendars are even popping up everywhere: Disney dropped theirs and they’re flying like hotcakes. Now, the hottest holiday toys for 2020 are creeping up on us too. When will the madness end!

Amazon recently released their list of top-rated toys for the season and Walmart soon followed in their footsteps with their top-rated holiday toy list. We wish we were kidding, but here we are. Sigh. Parents already have zero free time to think about something that’s still a couple months away, but if you get a head start, you might lighten the burden overall.

So, if toys are at the top of your child’s holiday wish list, you’ll want to get the first look at the most popular ones to add to your list — and to snag early — by checking out Walmart’s comprehensive offerings. While some of the 36 toys on the list are classics, you’ll notice some new categories this year.

“This year’s Top-Rated by Kids Toy List reflects the shift we’ve seen in toy trends and behaviors this year,” Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart, said in a press release. “Toys play a critical role in families’ lives as they spend more time at home and parents seek ways to keep kids engaged with learning-based play. More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play.”

We’ve rounded up the top picks — from tech gadgets to help with virtual socializing to Hatchimals items — so you can add them to your cart without having to dig through the long list yourself. Most are available now, so you can shop right away.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Outdoor Boredom-Buster

If your kids are driving you up the walls while being cooped up at home, they can release their energy outside with a brand new electric scooter. It goes up to 10 MPH, so it won’t result in a high-speed accident.

Razor Black Label Electric Scooter $128.00 Buy now

For the Elsa-Obsessed

If you’re stumped on what to buy, chances are something from Frozen will do. If you’re tired of hearing “Let it Go” on repeat, we have some good news for you: This doll sings “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2 so your kid can finally stop sounding like a broken record — at least until this new tune gets old.

Disney Frozen 2 Magic In Motion Queen Elsa Feature Doll $59.00 Buy now

Fun Fairy

Courtesy of Hatchimals.

Hatchimals’ latest drop is one that’ll really wow your kiddo (and maybe you too?). It actually can fly in the air with a little navigation assistance from your child, and it boasts an auto-stop feature to protect little fingers.

Hatchimals Pixies $29.77 Buy now

Kid-Friendly Tech

Your fancy adult camera is probably a little intimidating for your kid, so set them up with one made just for them. If they’re already glued to YouTube, they’ll love this cool camera that’s loaded with more than 20 fun animations they can use as backdrops in videos. A green screen is included, so they’ll have all the tools they need to put their creativity skills to good use.

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam $49.99 Buy now

Need for Speed

You can never go wrong with this classic toy. Elevate your child’s current car setup with this extravagant race track that’ll have them playing all day. It can even store about 20 cars at once so you can keep them off the floor.

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set $44.68 Buy now

For more engaging toys, check out our gallery below: