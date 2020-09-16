Kate Middleton & Prince William Take a Gender-Neutral Parenting Approach to Play

Whether you’ve hopped fully onto the “nibling” train or are still just dipping your toes into the territory of, say, gray nursery decor rather than pink and blue, gender-neutral parenting is nothing new — and it’s here to stay. We’re particularly heartened when such visible parents as, say, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, take a gender-neutral approach to show their adoring masses of fans that there’s truly no such thing as toys “for girls.”

People reports that the Duke and Duchess visited London Bridge JobCentre on Tuesday, where community engagement manager Lloyd Graham explained to them that he’s working on matching folks experiencing pandemic-related unemployment with jobs — specifically in construction and demolition. This, of course, is a major area of interest for the little royals (and small children everywhere BECAUSE TRUCKS). A few years ago, when Prince William drove a digger during a site visit, he noted that young George was “very envious” — and apparently that love of construction vehicles has been passed along from big brother to little brother.