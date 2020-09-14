If anyone knows the value of having a sibling at your side, it’s Paris Hilton. Through all the ups and downs of fame, she’s had sister Nicky Hilton to lean on. That’s why we’re not surprised that Paris said that when she does have kids, she wants at least two. What is surprising, however, is the very planned way in which Hilton wants to go about having these two children.

“First one, we’re planning it already, is going to be a boy and girl twin,” Hilton told the LadyGang podcast in an episode set to air Tuesday, according to People. “When you freeze your eggs, you can pick if you get a boy, you get a girl, you get twins.”

Multiples pregnancies — and multiples child-raising — are hard. We’re not sure many people voluntarily set their sights on having twins in this precise way. But not many people are Paris Hilton.

The socialite, who is promoting the tell-all YouTube documentary This Is Paris, also has plans for her yet-to-be-conceived twins’ names.

“I have baby London, which is the girl, and I’m trying to figure out a name for the boy,” she adds. “So if you have any suggestions, I’m asking my friends. I don’t want a theme of cities, but I don’t know — it’s hard to decide. London for sure for the girl; the boy, I’m just still trying to decide on.”

Oh, so we suppose Rome is out? New York? Yeah, no. She’s got a point there.

This is already generating so much anticipation for us — will Paris be an oversharing celebrity mommy (our favorite kind) or keep things close to the chest. It’s hard to tell, since she has been both a celebutante constantly in the public eye and a very private person in recent years.

Paris has been dating businessman Carter Reum for more than a year now, which is a good indication that she might be ready to settle down and make this family thing happen soon.

But she also doesn’t need to do this right away. When she recently told the Sunday Times of London that Kim Kardashian West inspired her to freeze her eggs, she mentioned the freedom doing so had given her.

“I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that, ‘Oh my God, I need to get married.'”

So there’s no rush here. Except that, darn, we really do want to know that boy’s name when she comes up with it.

