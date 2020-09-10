Jon Gosselin Accused of Abusing Son Collin, Kate Says “Enough is Enough”

Co-parenting is hard for all of us trying to do the best for our kids under two separate roofs, even under normal circumstances. Pandemic co-parenting? That is so, so much harder. And while celebs who are doing it likely have more resources with which to pull it off than we do, they’re also under way, way more scrutiny from media and fans alike. Such is the case of Jon and Kate Gossellin, whose already strained co-parenting relationship took a turn for the painful this week, as an investigation has begun into alleged abuse of their 16-year-old son Collin by his father.

People reports that Kate Gosselin was notified this week by Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services that they’re currently investigating a report of Jon “causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching.”

This comes after Collin posted a now-deleted Instagram message last week stating, “My dad is a liar. Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

NYC psychotherapist Sarah Gundle also told SheKnows that “the isolation caused by COVID-19 can increase the dangers for at-risk children. Without daily contact with schools, abuse can go unchecked.”