You could say that it’s too early to start shopping for holiday gifts, and wonder why Amazon’s Toys We Love gift guide is already up and running this week. But think about it this way: Half the fun of the holiday season is anticipation. Kids love to wish for toys — sometimes even more than they love to play with them — so why not let them do that for a little bit longer? You may even be able to use this toy gift guide as a bargaining chip when it’s time for chores and homework.

The Amazon Toys We Love page is a list of 100 toys and games for boys and girls, from infants to teens. You can look at the list all at once, or drill down and view lists filtered by age. There are also categories: action toys and vehicles, arts and crafts, outdoor sports and ride-on toys, construction, dolls, plush, learning and technology, games and puzzles, and preschool and pretend play.

The folks at Amazon don’t just let a computer pick these out, they curate the list, and this year, they acknowledge that play is taking place under special circumstances.

“With many families spending more time at home, our list features great ways to learn, play and stay entertained this season,” Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s category leader of Toys & Games, said in a press release. “Customers can discover innovative and educational toys, creativity-fostering arts and crafts, everyday classics, out-of-the-ordinary family games and more.”

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Here are a few of the Amazon Toys We Love that we love also:

A Little Playdate

Fisher-Price.

Whether or not your little one is having real playdates this year, they can at least imagine them with this precious set.

Fisher-Price Little People 1-2-3 Babies Playdate $35.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Monster Jam RC Car

Let your kid work out their frustrations and exercise control over their environment vicariously through a monster shark car that can drive through water and over all sorts of backyard terrain.

Megalodon Storm $43.88 on Amazon.com Buy now

Villainous Board Game

Ravensburger.

As we head into indoor-play season, you’re going to want to stock up on new board games. This role-playing game is easy to understand, but complex enough to entertain all members of the family.

Marvel Villainous $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

While you’re shopping, we suggest using this list of our favorite ethical toy brands, so you can vote with your wallet too.