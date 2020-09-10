Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Taught Himself to Speak Japanese, What Did You Do During Quarantine?

We already knew celeb parents were having way better quarantines than us. But they’re also seriously struggling, just like us — and, you know, sometimes crying in the bathroom / drinking wine in the closet. After all, celeb moms are humans, too. And model, actor, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, and mom (and grandma!) Garcelle Beauvais is no exception.

Even though she’s still hustling like a boss (she’s spent the past few months working on her show and podcast, fundraising for Angels for Humanity in Haiti, and partnering with Eucerin to increase awareness about eczema care, all while her 12-year-old is miraculously learning a new language on his own?!), Beauvais is also unabashed about the less-glamorous sides of parenting. You know, the stuff we’re not all amped to admit: like the fact that her twin sons, Jax and Jaid, are very attached to their screen time — and that she’s not above giving them Oreos and Milano cookies as a snack. Yep, we feel that.

Below, we tapped Beauvais’ mom brain for the product picks that make her daily life a little bit more fun — from clothing brands to Family Feud.

The podcast I’m listening to right now

“Well, I’m listening to mine, Going to Bed with Garcelle. I’ve really gotten into podcasts. It’s really fun and I think it’s a great way to escape while you can still do your own thing, when you’re in the car. I was just a guest on Dennaissance, Dennis Quaid’s podcast, and that was really fun too. The Lady Gang I love, love, love.”

The books my kids are currently obsessed with

“My son Jax is really into anime, so he’s reading that and he taught himself how to speak Japanese. Now we got him a tutor, and he really loves it. Anime books are hot in the house right now.”

The books I’m reading for myself

“Not parenting related, but Return to Love by Marianne Williamson. Every now and then I go back to that just to regroup and re-center and find self-love.”

The snacks I always keep on hand for my kids

“We eat beef jerky, Oreos, we eat pretzels and love Milano Cookies… We also get these truffle chips at Trader Joe’s — so good!”

The beauty product that’s always in my bag

“Aquaphor because it’s great for lips, it’s great for if your cuticles are dry and when the kids were little I would put it on them as well, so we always have Aquaphor in the house and in the car.”

The apps that make my life as a parent easier

“I have a lot of shopping apps. And the Life 360 app — I’ve been using that where you can keep track of the kids. Of course now I know where they are: They’re always here because of quarantine. I also have a kids charades app so we can play charades. You know the one that you put on your forehead and you try to guess? That’s a good one.”

The Instagram accounts I love to follow

“I follow the kids’ school on Instagram, or their camp — that’s about it.”

The non-screen activity that keeps my kids occupied

“The only way for me to get them off the screen is if I get them out of the house, so taking a walk to the park is a great activity for us.”

The TV shows I actually enjoy watching with my kids

“They love Family Feud. They love games where we can participate, so Family Feud is big for us. They also like Jeopardy. Those are the shows we watch!”

The kid-friendly music I don’t hate playing around the house

“We listen more to music in the car. Anything clean. Now they’re into rap. My son was obsessed with Juice Wrld, so we try to get clean versions of music.”

My favorite subscription for the kids

“Posted and DoorDash.”

My go-to kids bath / skincare products

“Well, now that they’re getting into puberty, we’ve gotten into using Proactiv for Jaid. For myself, I use Eucerin for my body. I can’t use it for my face because I have a face sensitivity… I like using Eucerin products and Keihl’s as well.”

The kids clothing brands I love

“My kids are really into, I mean obviously, comfort. It’s more like Nike shorts, and you know they like their YouTubers, so I’m buying merch from YouTube like Cory x Kenshin — you know, stuff like that.”

How I keep my mom wardrobe on point

“I’m a big Zara fan… Also, I love Asa’s Kaftans. Asa from Shahs of Sunset, that’s a good one for summer.”

