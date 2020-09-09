Now it makes a lot of sense why Chrissy Teigen had an at-home ultrasound over the weekend: The model and cookbook author has been put on bed rest for a period during her pregnancy with her third child. She revealed as much on Wednesday, and in addition to sympathy, she received a slew of helpful tips about what to do while she’s stuck in bed.

“I’m on official 2 week bed rest :(” Teigen tweeted on Wednesday night. “I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get… astonishingly ugly.”

The replies came pouring in, as people shared helpful ideas of beginner sewing projects. They showed off their own capes, doll clothes, toy masks, kids’ clothes, and mermaid blankets. My personal favorite sewing-related reply is from my friend and colleague Tanya Edwards, who posted a hilarious GIF of an animated vintage pattern. We hope it’s OK for the baby for Teigen to laugh.

Others chimed in to share their own experiences of being on bed rest, and what activities helped them pass the time.

“Cross-stitch!!! I swear it’s the better bed rest choice!” @mexinadian420 wrote.

Cross-stitch!!! I swear it’s the better bed rest choice! pic.twitter.com/2mxnm2zH1k — Jordana (@mexinadian420) September 9, 2020

“I took up needle point. Shit was real ugly,” @sryan03 said.

“As someone who had to do 4 weeks of bed rest with the first and 12 weeks with the second, you have my sympathy,” Jennifer Maddox replied. “The highlight of my day was during home bed rest when my son would have breakfast with me. I also made WAY too many baby hats. (Seriously, the NICU asked me to stop).”

Someone else suggested she pick up F*ck I’m Bored! Activity Book for Adults, by Tamara L. Adams.

And there were still others who hoped that Teigen would not try to do anything but take care of herself.

“PSA for any bed rest folks: You don’t need to be productive while on bed rest,” @ActualJenny said. All you need to do is rest. That is a lot more work than they make it sound. Definitely read Pregnancy Brain by @ParijatDesh — it will help empower you in what is a seemingly powerless experience.”

Though we normally shy away from unsolicited medical advice, Zoe Stephenson shared links to a couple of reputable articles about whether bed rest does more harm than good.

Hi! I don't know if you've seen this already from others, but bed rest is an old idea from before evidence-based medicine that's not effective or supported by studies & it has pretty harmful side effects. Consider re-think w/ doc!https://t.co/Hj5pQVmbrI &https://t.co/tt1BFY5qjW — Zoe Stephenson (@zmsteph) September 9, 2020

While people are often put on bed rest to prevent preterm labor, it may not actually help in some cases. Plus, research suggests that immobility can cause the pregnant person loss of muscle strength and lung capacity, and even the risk of deadly blood clots.

We’re not about to question what Teigen’s doctors advised her to do, however. We’ll trust that she’s got good people around her, and we’ll look forward to what this will mean for her social media accounts.

