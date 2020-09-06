Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Adorably Cheers Mom On to Victory

For a professional tennis player like Serena Williams, taking her child to work for the day takes on an entirely different meaning. The 23-time Grand Slam champion brought daughter Olympia Ohanian to the Arthur Ash stadium, where mom was working on Saturday. The 3-year-old and her dad, Alexis Ohanian, were spotted in the crowd clapping and cheering Williams on as she played against Sloane Stephens at the U.S. Open. And the video clip of little Olympia clapping and pointing and saying “Momma!” will melt your heart.

Even though they were her only cheerleaders — the stadium was nearly empty due to COVID-19 restrictions — the father-daughter duo represented the thousands of fans who couldn’t attend that day. And boy, did they make up for that! I mean, sometimes all you really need in life is your family showing their support and pride, right? Olympia even witnessed her mom winning the match, which must have been a proud moment for all of them. “I hope she saw her mama fighting,” Williams said after the match, about her daughter.

Of course, Olympia is a little young to understand the win-or-lose stakes for her mom. “I don’t think she was playing attention between you and me,” the mom of one joked. “I think she was playing with some princesses upstairs.”

Proud husband Alexis Ohanian even took to Instagram to share a clip of Williams waving to them in the crowd as Olympia points gleefully at her mom. “She played a better match today than she has been all year,” commentator Chris Evert can be heard saying in the background. If we had to guess, her morale must have been high knowing she had her number one fans in the crowd cheering her on to victory.

