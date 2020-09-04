If the frustration and struggle of having our kids home with you this summer has had the strange effect of making you want to spoil them with holiday gifts and toys, you are not alone. This week, BJ’s announced it’s ready to help us get a jump start on doing so, releasing The Official Awesomest List of Toys on Thursday with plenty of enticements for children and their parents.

The toys aren’t available for BJ’s members to buy until October 1, but parents who plan ahead for this kind of thing can view the catalog online (or even print it out!) with their littles to get their wish list started early. Some of the toys are BJ’s exclusives, and all of them are at extremely reasonable prices, so shopping early will definitely have its rewards this year. That is, provided you’ve got a closet where you can hide those toys until the holidays!

Then again, you may just want to give some of these to your kids right away, as a reward for how well they’ve adjusted to our strange “new normal” of 2020. If they’ve got one more thing to keep themselves occupied and out of your hair, you will also get something out of the deal.

Below are some of the highlights from the BJ’s Awesomest List of Toys. If you can’t wait until October 1, shop BJ’s for toys available now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Blue’s Clues & You! Deluxe Dance-Along Blue and Magenta

The rebooted Nickelodeon show is just as adorable as ever, and if your little one agrees, they’ll love to dance with their favorite colorful pups.

Then again, maybe their favorite pups are a little more mobile than Blue. This is vehicle-on vehicle fun.

Hairdorables Hairmazing Prom Perfect Doll

Maybe by the time our kids are teenagers, prom will be an in-person thing again? In the meantime, this is some pretty spectacular hair.

Ryan’s World Super Surprise Safe

What’s inside this safe? More safes! OK, and also some toys. This is a thing that kids really enjoy doing right now, and we hope it’s not training them for a life in bank robbery.

So Sand DIY

This kit allows kids to make their own colorful kinetic sand, then shape and mold it to their heart’s content.

Tornado GX 2.0 Stunt Drone

Flying drones is a great way to combine play with a bit of STEM education. If you’re lucky, your kids will let you take it for a spin too.

